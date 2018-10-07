‘Eighth Grade’ Director Bo Burnham Hates ‘Masculine Bulls—t’ Comedy Clubs: ‘Tear Them Down’

He might not be returning to the comedy world anytime soon.

Bo Burnham got his start as a comedian, but the “Eighth Grade” writer-director doesn’t miss his time in stand-up clubs. The YouTube star–turned-filmmaker got candid during his appearance at the New Yorker Festival yesterday, according to Vulture, telling Michael Schulman that “I hated those fucking comedy clubs, fucking brick two minimum masculine bullshit places.”

In particular, Burnham has no fondness for the gender dynamics of such venues. “They self-selected one type of thing, of course women feel fucking awful to come, have you been there? Anyone that’s even vaguely not like the most masculine person in the world feels uncomfortable there,” he said. His solution is simple: “Tear them down, they’re from the goddamn ’80s.”

“Eighth Grade” has emerged as one of the most well-received films of the year, premiering to critical acclaim at Sundance before being acquired by A24; Burnham has received praise for his gentle, accurate depiction of female adolescence. That said, he isn’t entirely opposed to returning to the comedy world. “I think I’d love to do it again,” he said. “I don’t have an idea and that’s the problem, other than getting up and just doing ‘Make Happy’ again, just like a different version of that.”

