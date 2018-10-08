‘Bodied’ NSFW Trailer: This Rap Battle Satire Is ‘Scott Pilgrim’ By Way of Eminem

The latest from Taylor Swift's favorite director has been described as "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World" crossed with "8 Mile."

Neon and YouTube Originals have released the first official trailer for “Bodied,” the latest feature film from acclaimed music video director Joseph Kahn. The movie has been praised a cross between “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” and “8 Mile,” and with Eminem as an executive producer, “Bodied” has the bona fides to earn the comparison. Kahn has directed music videos for a wide array of artists, from Lady Gaga to Taylor to Swift, to Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent. “Bodied” is Kahn’s third narrative feature; he is best known for 2011’s teen slasher comedy “Detention.”

Set in Oakland’s underground rap battle scene, “Bodied” features former Disney Channel star Calum Worthy as a progressive grad student who finds himself unexpectedly skilled at rhyming. “Bodied” also stars Jackie Long (“The Real Husbands of Hollywood”) and hip hop radio personality Charlamagne Tha God.

In his B+ review of the film out of TIFF, IndieWire’s Eric Kohn wrote that “Bodied” is: “The most subversive movie about hip hop ever made, one of the most exciting modern portraits of race relations period, and a daring assault on white liberal privilege that checks it from the inside out.”

YouTube nabbed “Bodied” ahead of its 2018 premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, and has partnered with Neon to give the film a theatrical release. “Bodied” hits theaters on November 2, and will be available on YouTube Premium on November 28.

Check out the NSFW Red Band trailer below.

