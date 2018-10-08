Back to IndieWire

‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ First Reactions Praise Rami Malek as ‘Outstanding,’ Among ‘Top Contenders for Best Actor Oscar’

The "Mr. Robot" Emmy winner enters a jam-packed Oscar race for best actor.

20th Century Fox unveiled Bryan Singer’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” for the first time at guild screenings in New York and Los Angeles over the weekend, and the buzz around Rami Malek’s performance as Freddie Mercury soared in first reactions posted on social media. While the movie as a whole is getting a mixed response (Kyle Buchanan of The New York Times calls the movie a “glorified Wikipedia entry”), Malek is being singled out for his “outstanding” lead role.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” chronicles the rise of rock band Queen and covers the time between the group’s formation and their iconic Live Aid performance in 1985. Malek has assured Queen fans the film also explores Mercury’s sexuality and AIDS diagnosis. The supporting cast includes Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee, Aidan Gillen, and Tom Hollander.

Read More: Rami Malek Hits Back at ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Critics, Film Doesn’t Ignore Mercury’s Sexuality and AIDS Diagnosis

IndieWire’s awards editor Anne Thompson reacted to the film by calling it a “straight-on biopic with plenty of Queen music and a strong performance by Rami Malek.” Thompson’s strong notice for Malek was matched by Uproxx’s Mike Ryan (“Malek is outstanding”) and Scott Mantz (“Malek is magnificent”), among others. Deadline’s Pete Hammond wrote the first guild screenings achieved their mission of firmly planting Malek “among top contenders for the best actor Oscar.”

“Bohemian Rhapsody” opens in theaters nationwide November 2. Check out a handful of first reactions below.

