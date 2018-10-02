CBS Fires Brad Kern from ‘NCIS: New Orleans’ and Ends Network Deal

The longtime producer had been demoted from series showrunner back in May.

CBS has cut ties with another longtime employee, firing procedural producer Brad Kern.

After stepping down from his “NCIS: New Orleans” showrunner role earlier this spring and being suspended in mid-June pending an investigation, Kern has now been let go from his resultant supervising producer job and his overall deal with the network.

CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl told the Television Critics Association at the Summer Press Tour back in August, “I believe they will get to the truth. Everything is investigated and the result is to find the truth. I believe both in our HR department and any outside counsel.”

Kern is a veteran TV producer, having worked on series like “Charmed” and The CW’s version of “Beauty and the Beast” before moving on to CBS. After allegations back in 2016 of Kern creating a hostile work environment on “NCIS: New Orleans,” the network said that it had taken proper disciplinary measures following a pair of internal investigations.

A spokesperson for CBS Television released the following statement after news of Kern’s dismissal: “We have ended Brad Kern’s role as consulting producer on ‘NCIS: New Orleans’ and his overall deal with the Studio.”

Kern’s firing comes just weeks after Les Moonves was ousted from his role as CEO of CBS back in early September amid multiple allegations of sexual misconduct from throughout his 23-year tenure at the company.

