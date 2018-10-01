Breaking Film Industry News — Awards, Acquisitions, Festival Buzz, and More

Everything industry insiders need to know this month at the movies, from newly announced awards to festival lineups, acquisitions and more.

October 1

– Sundance Selects has picked up the rights to “DriverX,” directed by Henry Barrial, starring Patrick Fabian, Tanya Clarke, Desmin Borges, Travis Schuldt, Melissa Fumero, Oscar Nunez, and Iqbal Theba, produced by Mark Stolaroff and executive produced by Alex Cutler. Sundance Selects is planning a theatrical release beginning on November 30, 2018.

– The Santa Barbara International Film Festival will honor Hugh Jackman with the thirteenth annual Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film. The award will be presented at a black-tie Gala dinner at The Ritz Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara on Monday, November 19, 2018. Since 2006, the annual Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film has been awarded to a lifelong contributor to cinema through their work in front of the camera, behind, or both. Past honorees include Dame Judi Dench, Warren Beatty, Jane Fonda, Jessica Lange, Forest Whitaker, Robert DeNiro, Michael Douglas, Harrison Ford, Quentin Tarantino, Ed Harris, and John Travolta.

The 34th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival will take place from Wednesday, January 30 – February 9, 2019.

– Indie distributor Film Movement has launched its own streaming service. Starting today, Film Movement Plus “opens up a dazzling, world of provocative, compelling and award-winning films from Film Movement’s singular library.” Priced at $7.99 per month, the new service will offer consumers at launch a free 30-day trial, as well as a 50% discount on the first month via the special promotional code, PLUS50. The service, which offers more than 500+ hours of curated content, will initially be available on mobile (iOS and Android), Apple TV, Roku and Chromecast, and on Amazon Fire TV and Android TV shortly thereafter.

– The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) will celebrate the 21st SCAD Savannah Film Festival, an annual acclamation of cinematic excellence, October 27 – November 3. As the largest university-run film festival in the country, it honors both professional and emerging student filmmakers during an eight-day film celebration that welcomes more than 55,000 attendees from around the world each year, including major industry luminaries – directors, writers, filmmakers and actors from the big screen.

SCAD Savannah Film Festival will screen a total of 164 films, including 33 narrative films, 16 documentary films and 115 shorts, more than any year before. For more information, visit the official SCAD blog.

– The Orchard has picked up North American rights to “Hurley,” a documentary about a queer race car driver who kept his sexuality a secret over much of his lengthy career. Directed by Derek Dodge and executive produced by “Grey’s Anatomy” star Patrick Dempsey, the doc premiered at the Inside Out LGBT Film Festival earlier this year and will hit theaters sometime in 2019. Variety first reported the news.

