‘Broad City’ Reveals Season 5 Premiere Date, Cast Gives One Final Push to the Finish

Abbi and Ilana will be back for one last race through New York City starting next January.

Perhaps you’re already aware, but the main pair of best friends on “Broad City” sure do run a lot. In announcing the release date for the start of Season 5 early next year, Comedy Central whipped up a montage of Abbi and Ilana jogging, sprinting, and otherwise hitching on the back of moving vehicles across New York over the course of the show’s first 40 episodes.

Even though it cuts off right before the greatest poultry kick in television history, it’s still a solid overview of the energy that’s run through what became a cornerstone show for the network. To help commemorate the occasion, Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer, and assorted fan favorites from the show’s ensemble took to Instagram to help deliver the news that the show’s final season will be arriving in the new year on January 24.

As reported back in April, Glazer and Jacobson will still remain in the Comedy Central family after the show finishes, with three potential producing projects already in the works. These include an animated comedy about a teen girl from “Brooklyn Nine Nine” staffer Gabe Liedman, an LA-set comedy written and starring Eliot Glazer, and a D.C. ensemble comedy based on the experiences of former President Obama speechwriter David Litt.

As part of this Season 5 news, Comedy Central also set a news series as the Thursday night changing of the guard. Following “Broad City” that night will be the premiere of “The Other Two,” co-created by former “Saturday Night Live” head writers Sarah Schneider and Chris Kelly. That series, starring Drew Tarver and Heléne Yorke, will also feature Molly Shannon and Ken Marino.

Watch Thursday’s full announcement below:

“Broad City” Season 5 premieres January 24, 2019 at 10 p.m. on Comedy Central

