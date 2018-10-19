Bryan Cranston Shares His Two Rules for Starring in a Superhero Blockbuster

Cranston said he's interested in playing an X-Men villain should the character be introduced on the big screen.

Bryan Cranston has yet to join a comic book blockbuster, but he’s not entirely opposed to the idea. The actor recently told Screen Geek that he has long considered playing the X-Men mutant Mister Sinister should the Fox-owned Marvel franchise ever introduce the character. Cranston said Mister Sinister checks off the two boxes he requires in order to sign on for a superhero film.

“I want to play an antagonist a fraction smarter than the protagonist, never dumbed down to give the hero an easy win,” Cranston said. “That’s frustrating and boring to watch.”

As for the second stipulation, requirement: “I don’t want to do a character that has been done several times before. I don’t want to be compared like, ‘Well, his Commissioner Gordon was yada yada yada.’ I don’t want to do that. I want to take something that hasn’t been done.”

Screen Greek noted that Minister Sinister has already been teased in Marvel movies. The “X-Men: Apocalypse” post-credit scene referenced employees of Essex Corp, which Sinister has ties to, and the name popped up again in “Deadpool 2.” ScreenRant reports that Sinister was supposed to be a part of the upcoming “The New Mutants” but that his role was eventually cut from the script. Fortunately for Fox, Cranston is willing to give the character a go whenever the studio is ready to introduce him.

Cranston’s last big-budget film was “Power Rangers,” where he played the group’s mentor Zordon. The actor was seen last year in the Richard Linklater drama “Last Flag Flying” and had a voice role in Wes Anderson’s “Isle of Dogs” earlier this year. Cranston can next be seen in STX Entertainment’s “The Upside,” set for release January 11, 2019.

