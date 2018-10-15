Bryan Singer Defends Himself Against Upcoming Esquire Article on Sex Abuse Allegations: ‘It’s Fictional and Irresponsible’

According to Singer, the Esquire article will "rehash false accusations and bogus lawsuits" about his history of sexual assault allegations.

Bryan Singer has issued a statement on his Instagram page defending himself against an upcoming exposé he says is set to be published by Esquire magazine. The “X-Men” director claims the article is set to “rehash false accusations and bogus lawsuits,” which suggests the article will investigate the sexual assault and harassment allegations against Singer.

“I have known for some time that Esquire magazine may publish a negative article about me,” Singer wrote in the statement. “They have contacted my friends, colleagues, and people I don’t even know. In today’s’ climate where people’s careers are being harmed by mere accusations, what Esquire is attempting to do is a reckless disregard for the truth, making assumptions that are fictional and irresponsible.”

Singer continued by alleging Esquire will “misuse quotes from ‘sources’ that will claim to have ‘intimate’ knowledge of my personal life.” The director also called into question the fact that Esquire is planning to release the story sometime in the near future, which Singer says is “conveniently timed” to the release of his upcoming film, “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

“[The article] will attempt to establish guilt by association simply because of people I’ve either known or met in the past,” Singer wrote. “They will be attempting to tarnish a career I’ve spent 25 years to build.”

Singer has been accused of committing child sex abuse since 1997, when the parents of a 14-year-old extra on his movie “Apt Pupil” sued him and the film’s producers for allegedly filming their son and other minors naked for a shower scene without permission. Most recently, Cesar Sanchez-Guzman filed a lawsuit against Singer last December claiming the director sexually assaulted him on a yacht when he was 17 years old. Singer has never been officially charged and some lawsuits against him have been dismissed because of insufficient evidence.

Singer ended his statement by saying he is “immensely proud” of “Bohemian Rhapsody,” the music drama centering on the life of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury. The director was fired from the production after alleged unprofessional behavior, including going missing for extended periods of time. Dexter Fletcher was hired to finish the movie, although Singer still has the official directing credit.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” opens in theaters nationwide November 2 from 20th Century Fox. Read Singer’s statement in its entirety below. IndieWire has reached out to Fox and Esquire’s parent company, Hearst Media, for further comment.

