‘Busy Tonight’: Late Night Hosts Welcome Busy Philipps to the Club on Night of Her First Show

Colbert, Bee, Kimmel, Andy, and Seth all sent their best to their new colleague.

Sundays are a crowded day for late night TV, but to make her mark on her first episode, Busy Philipps kicked off her new E! talk show “Busy Tonight” with some help from her colleagues.

Putting a pin in any over-competitive atmosphere between her and her fellow network and cable hosts, Philipps capped off the debut episode of “Busy Tonight” with a montage of Stephen Colbert, Samantha Bee, Jimmy Kimmel, and more welcoming her to the fold. (Naturally, a lot of it is delivered in selfie mode, keeping her connected to her wildly popular Instagram stories.)

Meeting with Andy Cohen, Philipps turns the phrase “late night wars” into a pretty good punchline. Late night shows are almost uniformly better when hosts are good actors, so her reaction to “getting flowers” from Seth Meyers bodes well for the future of this new show. The thought of Cohen and Kimmel having both of their gifts on hand, ready to give to the new inductee into the late-night circle is also an amusing thing to think about. (There’s also a nice cameo at the end to tie everything together with a literal bow on top.)

“Busy Tonight” won’t just be running on Sundays against “Last Week Tonight” and Hasan Minhaj’s new show “Patriot Act.” It will also extend through the week, with new episodes airing weekly, Sundays through Wednesdays. In addition to debut guest Mindy Kaling, the first slate of drop-ins on “Busy Tonight” also includes Kristen Bell, Vanessa Hudgens, and talk show Megan Mullally. Philipps’ new show also comes right on the heels of a new memoir called “This Will Only Hurt a Little,” which was released earlier this month.

Watch the full video below:

“Busy Tonight” airs at 10 p.m. on E!

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.