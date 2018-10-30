Cartoon Network Is Launching a Hotel Based on ‘Adventure Time,’ ‘Powerpuff Girls,’ and More

The new Pennsylvania property, which will boast over 150 rooms, is slated to open to the public next summer.

When it comes to staying in lodgings inspired by animated entertainment, why should Anaheim have all the fun?

Turner revealed on Tuesday that some of that hand-drawn spirit will soon form the backbone of a new Cartoon Network Hotel in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. With 165 rooms and inspiration from the channel’s biggest recent hits like “Adventure Time,” “The Powerpuff Girls,” and “Steven Universe.”

Amenities at the new property — expected to open in summer 2019 — will include “an interactive lobby with surprises around every corner, a brand-new resort-style pool and water play zone, an outdoor amphitheater with an oversized movie screen, lawn games, fire pits…an indoor pool, game room, kids play area, and Cartoon Network store.” In addition to common area attractions, the rooms themselves “will feature interchangeable show theming that can be customized around children’s preferences to make each visit a new adventure.”

Read More: ‘Adventure Time’: Go Behind the Scenes of Cartoon Network’s Off-Kilter Hit, Complete With Best Friend Sweaters

The long-running cable channel is partnering with Palace Entertainment, the parent company behind theme parks and attractions around the country. Palace’s other properties include the famed greater-Los Angeles destination Raging Waters, which was immortalized in “Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure,” and further canonized in “Flooded with Justice,” one of the best songs from “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” Season 2.

The Cartoon Network Hotel is planning to open next to the existing Dutch Wonderland theme park, another children-centered, Palace-owned property in Lancaster. It has been open since 1963.

Additional titles that might influence these various rooms include “We Bare Bears,” but no Adult Swim titles figure to be in this collection of stylistic inspirations. Since it’s in Pennsylvania, maybe there’ll still be a tiny nod to Pencilvester? At the very least, the Bacon Pancakes Song (and this unbelievably catchy mashup) should be one of the top wake-up call options.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.