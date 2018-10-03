‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’: Chelsea Peretti Leaving the Show in Upcoming Season, Creator Dan Goor Pens Tribute to Gina

The actress will leave her series regular role during the upcoming Season 6, but Goor isn't ruling out an eventual return in some form.

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” will have a new home when it returns to TV next year, but the whole group won’t be making the entire trip.

Chelsea Peretti, who plays Gina the busybody assistant, announced via Twitter that she will be leaving her role as a series regular during the upcoming Season 6.

B99 fans. Hiiiiiiiiiiii. Chelsea Peretti, here. I won't be doing a full season of Brooklyn Nine Nine in Season 6. But that doesn’t mean I won’t ever be back, winky face emoji, heart emoji. I want to thank you for the hours you spent watching Gina be Gina: — Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) October 3, 2018

Show co-creator Dan Goor also chimed in on Peretti’s departure, posting his own Twitter statement, explaining, “We have tried really hard to create a storyline for her departure that lives up to a character who can only be described as ‘The human embodiment of the 100 emoji.'”

Here's my statement about the incredibly amazing @chelseaperetti. pic.twitter.com/OZAuEU7DSc — Dan Goor (@djgoor) October 3, 2018

Aside from being a fan favorite, Peretti also drew acclaim from one of her cast members. At the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour, co-star Stephanie Beatriz said, “I would say Chelsea Peretti is one of the finest comedians that I’ve ever been witness to…She’s so funny. She’s always thinking. And it’s, like, a treat to be around her on in scenes sometimes, because you just see her brain working all the time, and you’re just waiting to see what comes out of her mouth.”

Given the process of getting the show back to air on a new network, the show won’t be a part of the fall lineup, and outgoing NBC chairman Bob Greenblatt told reporters back in May that there wasn’t a set return date. But with a full 18-episode order on the way, expect Gina’s going-away party to come at some point in 2019.

