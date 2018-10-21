‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’: Salem the Cat Walks the Black Carpet at Netflix Series’ Premiere

Any cat with that level of discipline must really have supernatural powers.

When it was announced that Netflix was developing a TV adaptation of the “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” comics, one question naturally emerged: How would Salem the Cat factor into all this? The new show — which isn’t a remake of “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” but rather a new entity based on the same Archie Comics character — takes a darker approach than its predecessor, which is to say that the wisecracking feline who featured prominently in Melissa Joan Hart’s sitcom would likely have a different presence here.

That question remains unanswered for now, but at least we know that the new Salem (last name Saberhagen) can walk the black carpet. The black cat did just that at the show’s world premiere, a remarkable feat given how difficult it is to make a cat do anything it doesn’t want to without running away; this may be the surest sign yet that Salem does indeed hold powers that most of his kind do not.

Kiernan Shipka, best known for her increasingly great performance as Sally Draper on “Mad Men,” plays the title character in this new series, which was originally intended as a companion to “Riverdale”; Jaz Sinclair, Michelle Gomez, Chance Perdomo, Lucy Davis, Miranda Otto, Richard Coyle, and Ross Lynch all co-star. Netflix has already ordered two seasons of “Sabrina,” the first of which premieres this Friday, October 26.

Here, for good measure, are more pictures of Salem walking the black carpet:

