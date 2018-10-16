Chris Evans Bashes Piers Morgan for Mocking Daniel Craig’s Masculinity in Photo of 007 Actor Carrying Daughter

"Any man who wastes time quantifying masculinity is terrified on the inside," Evans wrote of Morgan.

Chris Evans was recently announced to be joining Daniel Craig in Rian Johnson’s upcoming murder mystery “Knives Out,” and it looks like the two co-stars won’t have any problems getting along. Evans has gone viral on social media after coming to Craig’s defense over a photo of the James Bond actor carrying his newborn daughter was slammed by journalist and television host Piers Morgan.

Morgan tweeted the photo of Craig carrying his daughter on October 14 with the caption, “Oh 007…not you as well?!!! #papoose #emasculatedBond.” Morgan’s post was quickly criticized on social media for being misogynistic and implying that using a baby carrier is something women do and not “masculine” figures like James Bond. It took just over a day before Evans responded, but when he did he spoke for everyone on the internet.

“You really have to be so uncertain of your own masculinity to concern yourself with how another man carries his child,” Evans wrote about Morgan. “Any man who wastes time quantifying masculinity is terrified on the inside.”

Evans’ response was celebrated by his followers and has gone on to earn over 62,000 retweets and over 350,000 likes. The actor recently wrapped production on the fourth “Avengers” movie, which is set for release May 3, 2019. Evans and Craig will kick off work on “Knives Out” in November. The film, which marks Rian Johnson’s return to indies after “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” is being described as a mystery in the vein of Agatha Christie.

Morgan has yet to respond to Evans’ comment. Check out the Captain America actor’s viral tweet below.

You really have to be so uncertain of your own masculinity to concern yourself with how another man carries his child. Any man who wastes time quantifying masculinity is terrified on the inside. https://t.co/9jsHZ3WKRn — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 16, 2018

