Cinema Eye Honors 2018 Unveils Non-Fiction Unforgettables and Shorts List, Including ‘Free Solo’ and ‘RBG’

The full list of nonfiction film and craft nominees will be revealed on Thursday, November 8.

At their inaugural Fall Lunch in held in Los Angeles on Thursday, Cinema Eye Honors unveiled their first round of awards, including their annual list of significant nonfiction film subjects and a list of the year’s ten top Nonfiction Short Films. They also released nominees in four categories: Broadcast Film; a new award for Broadcast Series; the Heterodox Award, which recognizes fiction films that blur the line between fiction and documentary; and the annual Audience Choice Prize, voted on by documentary lovers around the world.

Netflix, Focus Features, and Hulu hosted the event at Casita Hollywood with many of the year’s top filmmakers on hand, including Kirby Dick, Morgan Neville, Matt Tyrnauer, Jimmy Chin, RJ Cutler, Lauren Greenfield, Alan Hicks, Laura Nix, and Brett Morgen. The full list of nonfiction film and craft nominees, including the five nominees for Outstanding Nonfiction Short Film, will be revealed on Thursday, November 8.

Audience Choice Nominees

“Bathtubs Over Broadway”

“Free Solo”

“Matangi/Maya/M.I.A.”

“Minding the Gap”

“On Her Shoulders”

“Quincy”

“RBG”

“Shirkers”

“Three Identical Strangers”

“Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”

Unforgettable Documentary Subjects

“306 Hollywood”

“América”

“Caniba”

“Free Solo”

“Lots of Kids, a Monkey and a Castle”

“Love Means Zero”

“Matangi/Maya/M.I.A.”

“Minding the Gap”

“Of Fathers and Sons”

“On Her Shoulders”

“RBG”

“Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood”

“Shirkers”

“Three Identical Strangers”

“Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”

Nonfiction Short Film “Shorts List”

“Baby Brother”

“Concussion Protocol”

“The Earth is Humming”

“My Dead Dad’s Porno Tapes”

“A Night at the Garden”

“Las Nubes”

“Sister Hearts”

“Skip Day”

“Volte and Zhalanash – Empty Shore”

Heterodox Nominees

“American Animals”

“Obscuro Barocco”

“Skate Kitchen”

“The Tale”

“We the Animals”

HBO

Broadcast Film Nominees

“Baltimore Rising”

“Believer”

“The Final Year”

“I Am Evidence”

“Nobody Speak: Trials of a Free Press”

“This is Home: A Refugee Story”

Broadcast Series Nominees

“America to Me”

“Evil Genius”

“Flint Town”

“The Fourth Estate”

“The Trade”

“Wild Wild Country”

The Unforgettables

The audience award nominees overlap with six of the eight Unforgettables of the year: Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin’s “Free Solo,” Stephen Loveridge’s “Mantangi/Maya/M.I.A.,” Bing Liu’s “Minding the Gap,” Alexandria Bombach’s “On Her Shoulders,” Julie Cohen and Betsy West’s “RGB,” Sandi Tan’s “Shirkers,” Tim Wardle’s “Three Identical Strangers,” and Morgan Neville’s “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” while Rashida Jones and Alan Hicks’ “Quincy” and Dava Whisenant’s “Bathtubs Over Broadway” round out this year’s Audience Choice nominees.

The 12th Annual Cinema Eye Honors will be presented on Thursday, January 10, 2019 at the Museum of the Moving Image in New York City.

