‘Clueless’ Is Getting the Remake Treatment

"Girls Trip" and "Glow" writers are bringing it to life.

Oh, you thought “Clueless” wouldn’t get remade eventually? As if. Deadline reports that Amy Heckerling’s teen classic will be the latest ’90s favorite to see new life, with “Glow” writer Marquita Robinson on screenplay duty and “Girls Trip” writer Tracy Oliver producing. Per Deadline’s report, the project is in the earliest stages of development and details are scarce; it’s currently unknown whether “it’s a fresh new take for the millennium and if older characters will be reprising their roles.”

Heckerling both wrote and directed the 1995 film, a loose adaptation of Jane Austen’s 1815 novel “Emma” starring Alicia Silverstone as a wealthy teen navigating high school and everything that goes with it in Beverly Hills. Paul Rudd, Brittany Murphy, Dan Hedaya, Stacey Dash, and Breckin Meyer all co-starred in “Clueless,” which earned $56.6 million at the box office and became a cult classic.

That continued fandom has led to a spate of other adaptations. A TV series based on the film premiered in 1996 and aired 62 episodes during its three-season run, which ended in 1999; a number of young-adult novels were published from 1995-1999; and a jukebox musical starring Dove Cameron is set to premiere Off-Broadway next month.

Heckerling and Silverstone went on to reunite on 2012’s “Vamps,” a comedy/horror that co-starred Krysten Ritter. In an interview with IndieWire prior to the film’s release, Heckerling — who also directed “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” and “Look Who’s Talking” — called Hollywood “a disgusting industry. I don’t know what else to say. Especially now. I can’t stomach most of the movies about women. I just saw a movie last night. I don’t want to say the name – but again with the fucking wedding and the only time women say anything is about men.”

The remake is being developed by Paramount, which produced and distributed the original as well. No casting or release details have been announced as of yet.

