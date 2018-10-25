‘Cold Pursuit’ Trailer: Liam Neeson Goes to Battle Against a Rocky Mountain Drug Cartel

Norwegian director Hans Petter Moland adapts his own 2014 action film, "In Order of Disappearance."

Liam Neeson is back in action star in the upcoming thriller, “Cold Pursuit.” The film marks the English-language debut of Norwegian filmmaker Hans Petter Moland and is a loose adaptation of his 2014 movie “In Order of Disappearance.”

“Cold Pursuit,” originally titled “Hard Powder,” stars Neeson as Nelson Coxman, a snowplower who makes it his mission to avenge the death of his son after he’s murdered by a drug cartel located in the Rocky Mountains. The supporting cast includes Laura Dern, Emmy Rossum, Tom Bateman, and William Forsythe. Neeson’s role in Moland’s original film was played by Stellan Skarsgård.

Neeson took an action film break in between “Cold Pursuit” and his last star vehicle, “The Commuter,” to star in one of the short stories in the Coen brothers’ Netflix anthology “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.” The film will be available in select theaters and on Netflix next month. The 66-year-old Neeson has become a defining face of the action genre ever since “Taken” revitalized his career. The actor can next be seen in a supporting role opposite Viola Davis in Steve McQueen’s “Widows,” in theaters November 16.

Summit Entertainment will release “Cold Pursuit” in theaters February 8, 2019. Watch the official trailer below.

