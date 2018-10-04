‘Cold War’ Trailer: Pawel Pawlikowski’s Cannes Winner Is a Major Foreign-Language Oscar Contender

"Ida" Oscar winner Pawel Pawlikowski returns with one of the most acclaimed foreign titles of the year.

Alfonso Cuarón’s Mexican drama “Roma” might be considered by many to be the current Oscar frontrunner for best foreign-language film, but the drama has at least one major competitor in Pawel Pawlikowski’s “Cold War.” The film won best director honors at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year and is Poland’s official entry for the 2019 Oscar.

“Cold War” stars Joanna Kulig and Tomasz Kot as a pair of fatefully mismatched lovers who meet in the ruins of post-war Poland. The two’s love affair takes them across Europe in the 1950s, from Poland to Berlin, Yugoslavia, and Paris, as they realize they are condemned to each other for better and worse.

Pawlikowski won the Oscar for best foreign-language film with “Ida” and now he’s back in the race with “Cold War.” IndieWire’s awards editor Anne Thompson wrote last month that Amazon is hopeful the film can break out into other races, including best picture, director, actress, and cinematography.

Amazon Studios will release “Cold War” in select theaters December 21. Watch the official trailer below.

