‘Counterpart’ Season 2 Trailer: The Two Howards Really Struggle with a Life Swap in J.K. Simmons-Led Starz Spy Drama

Betty Gabriel and James Cromwell are the biggest additions to the espionage thriller's second season, which debuts in December.

Twice the Howards, twice the J.K. Simmons, twice the number of seasons of “Counterpart” premiering in 2018.

In another double move, the Starz drama released a full trailer for its second season 2 months ahead of the release date, showing a world where both Howard Silks (Simmons) are grappling with the ramifications of their season-closing swap. One is particularly not happy (and this time he has a convenient growth of stubble to help audiences start to tell the two of them apart).

Part of that may coincide with the arrival of James Cromwell’s overseer of sorts, making sure that the captured Howard Prime stays in his detention facility. This first glimpse at Season 2 also makes a quick introduction for Betty Gabriel’s new character, an ex-FBI specialist trying to suss out the double agent inside the office led by Peter Quayle (Harry Lloyd).

It also looks like Quayle’s got plenty of his own problems outside of the office, where Clare (Nazanin Boniadi) has fully embraced her manufactured destiny, firing off rounds with some assassin-level precision. Meanwhile, Emily (Olivia Williams) is starting to get an even bigger grasp of these dueling worlds, while another deadly office attack seems right around the corner. And don’t forget about Baldwin (Sara Serraiocco), who likely still has a major role to play in all this.

Time will tell if Season 2 can be another IndieWire Critics Pick like its debut season was.

Watch the full trailer (including a continued array of sharp-looking winter weather attire) below:

“Counterpart” Season 2 premieres Sunday, December 9 at 9 p.m. on Starz.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.