‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Nabs Release Date in China After Weeks of Speculation

John M. Chu's blockbuster will open in China on November 30, a full three and a half months after its debut.

Chinese film authorities have officially given “Crazy Rich Asians” a theatrical release date. The blockbuster romantic comedy is expected to hit theaters on November 30, Variety reports. There were doubts that the movie would secure a spot in China, the world’s second-largest film market, due to its depiction of extreme wealth in Singapore’s ethnic-Chinese elite. The Chinese government recently increased sanctions on outside foreign investments, listing cinema and entertainment as “sensitive” sectors.

The movie performed well at the box office, having already grossed over $171 million in North America and $57 million at the international box office so far.

Based on the novel by Kevin Kwan and directed by John M. Chu, “Crazy Rich Asians” was hailed as an exemplar of racially-inclusive casting, featuring an all Asian and/or Asian-American cast. Of course, all-Asian casts are the norm in China, but the movie has been performing well in other Asian markets, including Singapore, where the story is set. The Korean release is October 25.

Warner Bros. is expected to confirm details of the Chinese release Tuesday.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.