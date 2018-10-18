‘The Curse of La Llorona’ Trailer: One of Mexico’s Scariest Legends Comes to Life, Courtesy of James Wan

"The Conjuring" director James Wan produced this adaptation of one of the most chilling stories in Mexican folklore.

One of the most chilling stories in Mexican folklore is that of La Llorona, or the Weeping Woman. According to legend, La Llorona was a beautiful woman who drowned her own children after being distraught over the sight of her estranged husband with a new wife. After seeing her children’s bodies in the river, La Llorona realized the weight of her actions and threw herself in after them.

La Llorona now eternally searches for her children, looking for other lost children to make her own. If you hear her cries in the night, you are doomed.

“The Curse of La Llorona” transports the Mexican legend to 1970s Los Angeles, where a social worker and her children are pulled into her web after ignoring the warning of a troubled mother suspected of child endangerment. Their only hope at defeating La Llorona is a disillusioned priest and the mysticism he practices to keep evil at bay.

With a Mexican legend this rich in tragedy and terror, a horror movie is a no-brainer, and with the backing of producer James Wan, “The Curse of La Llorona” is sure to pack some serious scares. The film marks the directorial debut of Michael Chaves, who has been hired to direct “The Conjuring 3,” and stars Linda Cardellini, Raymond Cruz, and Patricia Velasquez. The cast also includes Marisol Ramirez, Sean Patrick Thomas, Jaynee-Lynne Kinchen and newcomer Roman Christou. Wan, Gary Dauberman and Emile Gladstone serve as producers.

“The Curse of La Llorona” hits theaters on April 19, 2019, thanks to Warner Bros. Watch the first trailer below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.