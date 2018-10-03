‘Lethal Weapon’: Damon Wayans Says He’s Leaving the Show After Season 3 Wraps

Citing the demands of the shooting schedule, Wayans said, "I’m a 58-year-old diabetic and I’m working 16-hour days."

In another turn in the ongoing backstage roller-coaster at “Lethal Weapon,” Damon Wayans made a surprise announcement that he plans to leave the show once the series wraps production on Season 3.

Speaking with the website Eurweb.com, Wayans made a surprise “announcement,” saying that after December, he will not be returning to his role as LAPD detective Roger Murtagh. “I really don’t know what they’re planning, but that’s what I’m planning,” Wayans said.

It’s the latest development in a tumultuous behind-the-scenes history for the Fox series, which saw the departure of its original Riggs, Clayne Crawford after the end of Season 2. Warner Brothers fired Crawford after reports of the actor’s on-set behavior became public. In the wake of Crawford’s exit, Seann William Scott was hired to fill the buddy-comedy half of the show’s central pair.

Even as the show was renewed for the season, currently airing on Fox, Wayans was still vocal about his relationship with Warner Bros. management, who had taken disciplinary action against him for his own on-set behavior. Wayans also shared footage from an on-set accident, citing a dangerous working atmosphere during some of the show’s action sequences.

Citing his health and recent family health issues, Wayans said in the Eurweb video, “I’m a 58-year-old diabetic and I’m working 16-hour days.”

Fox declined to comment Wednesday on Wayans’ assertions.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.