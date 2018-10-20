Daniel Radcliffe Wasn’t Aware His New Play Features a ‘Harry Potter’ Reference

"The Lifespan of a Fact" features a suspiciously small closet.

Daniel Radcliffe’s recent output shows he’s more than willing to beyond his “Harry Potter” roots, but he’ll always be best known as the Boy Who Lived — so much so, in fact, that viewers continue to look for connections that may not exist. The latest case in point is “The Lifespan of a Fact,” a Broadway play starring Radcliffe that features a scene in which he opens a door under the stairs to find a small closet, one resembling the one in which Harry Potter lives at the beginning of J.K. Rowling’s wizarding franchise.

Asked by Vulture whether he considered this a “Harry Potter” reference, Radcliffe responded, “It wasn’t at all, until people pointed it out to me. I miss this stuff, I really don’t think about it,” he said.

“Somebody the other day, at the stage door, asked, ‘Is it an intentional Potter reference?’ No! I wasn’t like, Build a cupboard on this set for me to make a joke about Potter,” he added. “Last night it got a reaction, and I was like, Oh no, that’s people thinking it’s Potter. It got almost a round of applause. I thought then that I’ve got to find a different way [to play that moment], I can’t encourage that.”

Not that he minds — quite the opposite, it seems. “It’s lovely, that’s the thing. I have this habit of not seeing the references. I did a film about Allen Ginsburg, and the first scene was him dancing around his room with a broom,” Radcliffe said.

“He was just sweeping with a broomstick. The first question I got asked doing press was, ‘So did you think of Harry Potter when the first scene is you with glasses and a broom?’ And I was like, No I didn’t, but maybe I should! I don’t pick up on these references at all.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.