Daniela Vega’s First Big Post-‘A Fantastic Woman’ Role Is #MeToo Drama Series ‘La Jauría’

The Chilean actress will star in a psychological crime series produced by Juan de Dios and Pablo Larraín.

Daniela Vega, star of Sebastián Lelio’s Foreign Language Oscar-winning film “A Fantastic Woman,” has chosen her next high-profile gig. Titled “La Jauría,” the project is a series from Juan de Dios and Pablo Larraín’s production company Fabula, in conjunction with international producer Fremantle. According to Variety, “La Jauría” is a psychological gender crime thriller inspired by Latin America’s #MeToo movement, “Ni una Menos.”

According to the synopsis, “La Jauría” takes place at “a posh private Catholic school whose students stage a take-over in protest at a teacher’s suspected sexual assault of a student. Blanca Ibarra, a student leading the takeover, suddenly goes missing. Amidst the search, a video goes viral of her being raped by a gang of unidentifiable men. A gender-based crime police unit formed by Elisa Murillo (Vega) and Olivia Fernández (Zegers) work to find Blanca before it’s too late and to stop what is revealed ti be far more than a one-off gender crime.”

Inspired by true events, the series mirrors closely a recent controversial gang rape case from Spain involving five men who raped an 18-year-old girl during Pamplona’s San Fermín festivities. The case prompted international outrage when the judge cleared the men of rape charges, finding them guilty of sexual abuse instead.

The eight-part series is set to shoot in January 2019. Argentinian filmmaker and screenwriter Lucía Puenzo (“XXY,” “Cromo”) will serve as showrunner. Following production on the series, A24 will release the Fabula-produced “Gloria Bell,” the English-language remake of Lelio’s 2013 film “Gloria.”

