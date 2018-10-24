‘Daredevil’ Showrunner Says ‘Iron Fist’ Cancelation Was a ‘Hard Blow,’ Remains in the Dark on Marvel’s Future on Netflix

"I wouldn’t put it past anyone that [“Iron Fist”] comes back in some other form," showrunner Erik Oleson said.

Fans of Marvel’s original television series on Netflix had a bittersweet weekend thanks to the long-awaited Season 3 premiere of “Daredevil” and the double cancelations of “Luke Cage” and “Iron Fist.” The dramatic turn of events was a shock not just for fans but also for the creators behind Netflix’s Marvel series, including “Daredevil” showrunner Erik Oleson. In a new interview with The Playlist, Oleson said it was devastating to hear Netflix was pulling the plug on his fellow Marvel shows.

“I’m close, personal friends with [“Iron First” showrunner] Raven Metzner and a number of folks who worked on that show, and I’m sad for my friends,” Oleson said. “The Marvel shows are a family. As the showrunner of ‘Daredevil,’ I’m always rooting for my fellow showrunners and their families, and it was a hard blow. I’m not going to lie. I took Raven out for drinks on Saturday night and we commiserated. It was heartbreaking news.”

With Disney in the planning stages of launching its own streaming service, many have wondered what the Netflix cancelations mean for the future of the Disney-owned Marvel shows. As IndieWire’s Liz Shannon Miller previously noted, the “Luke Cage” cancelation is a particular warning sign that the future of Netflix’s Marvel series is bleak. “Daredevil” has not yet officially been picked up for a fourth season, and although Oleson is hopeful for more episodes, he’s being kept in the dark about the future for now.

“I don’t know what the future holds in terms of Netflix and Marvel and the new Disney streaming service and all of that,” Oleson said. “I’m not really privy to any of that stuff. That’s way above my pay grade. But who knows what the future holds? I wouldn’t put it past anyone that [“Iron Fist”] comes back in some other form.”

“Daredevil” is now streaming on Netflix.

