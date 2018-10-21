Darren Aronofsky Produces PSA Calling on Generation Z to Vote — Watch

Every vote counts, now more than ever.

As a general rule, young people aren’t great at showing up on election day. Among the many, many people who’d like to see that change is Darren Aronofsky, who has produced a PSA calling on Generation Z to vote in the midterms on November 6. Turnout among 18-20 year olds who are eligible to make their presence felt at the ballot box for the first time isn’t expected to be high, but it’s clearer than ever that every vote counts.

“First time voters have the power to make a massive impact in the upcoming midterm elections, but 18-20 year olds are part of a demographic that has historically failed to participate in National Elections. It’s time to change that,” said Aronofsky in a statement accompanying the video. “We are working with a dynamic group of activists from all over the country, who care about an array of causes, including Delaney Tarr, David Hogg, Chella Man, Xiuhtezcatl Martinez, and Gavin Grimm, and filmed them speaking about what issues will be most important when casting their votes next month.”

“The passion these activists share about their causes is contagious. All of them are between the ages of 18-20. None of them were eligible to vote in 2016. But now they can be heard, and all of them are passionate about voting,” the filmmaker added. “We hope their activism inspires Generation Z to get to the polls on November 6 and speak up for the issues that are important to all of us.”

Among those in the video are Parkland survivors David Hogg and Delaney Tarr, who’ve become well-known activists since 17 students and staff members of their school were gunned down in February; Ohitika Locke, who works to protect indigenous peoples’ land rights; and Chella Man, a deaf, transgender artist.

