Dave Bautista Supports James Gunn’s ‘Suicide Squad’ and Even Wants a Role: ‘Where Do I Sign Up!’

Dave Bautista was the most outspoken “Guardians of the Galaxy” cast member when it came to supporting director James Gunn after he was fired by Disney, so it’s not too surprising the actor expressed joy on social media over the news Gunn is taking over Warner Bros.’ next “Suicide Squad” movie. The studio confirmed to IndieWire Gunn will write the script for “Suicide Squad,” which is described as a new take on the property and not a direct sequel to David Ayer’s 2016 film. Gunn is not confirmed to direct the film but is eyeing the gig.

Bautista shared articles to his Twitter page announcing Gunn’s “Suicide Squad” gig and captioned one post, “Where do I sign up!” Since Gunn’s “Suicide Squad” will be a new take on the property, there could end up being a role for Bautista should it not conflict with his Marvel responsibilities. Ayer’s 2016 movie stared Will Smith, Jared Leto, and Margot Robbie. Robbie’s Harley Quinn was the breakout of the first “Suicide Squad” movie and the actress is now leading Warner Bros.’ “Birds of Prey.”

Gunn was fired by Disney from the “Guardians” franchise on July 20 after offensive jokes he made on Twitter several years ago resurfaced. Bautista immediately slammed Disney for the decision, saying it would be “nauseating” to continue to work for the company after they turned their back on Gunn. The actor later compared the studio to Donald Trump and threatened to end his “Guardians” contract if Disney decided to not use Gunn’s script for the sequel. The third “Guardians” movie is currently on hold.

“Suicide Squad” is Gunn’s first major gig since Disney fired him over the summer. The director apologized for his behavior and his “Guardians” cast even encouraged Disney to rehire Gunn in an open letter published on all of their social media accounts. Warner Bros. has not set any release date yet for Gunn’s “Suicide Squad.”

Where do I sign up! James Gunn Boards 'Suicide Squad 2' To Write And Possibly Direct – Deadline https://t.co/OwdDbAm1Ks — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) October 9, 2018

