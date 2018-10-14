Dave Chappelle Responds to Kanye West’s Affection for Donald Trump: ‘He Shouldn’t Say All That S—t’

He's as confused as the rest of the country.

Like just about everyone else in the country, Dave Chappelle is well of aware of Kanye West’s affection for Donald Trump. And, also like a great many others, he doesn’t entirely understand why his musician friend is so fond of the president. “That’s my brother. I love him, I support him,” the comedian said during a CNN interview yesterday. “But, you know, I don’t have to agree with everything that he says.” From there, his comments got slightly less diplomatic.

“I just trust him as a person of intent. But yeah, he shouldn’t say all that shit,” Chappelle added. West was the musical guest on “Saturday Night Live” two weeks back, using his third performance of the night as an opportunity to go on a pro-Trump screed that eventually got him booed by the audience; this week, he visited the White House for a bizarre Oval Office interview.

Chappelle has his own history with Trump on “SNL”: He hosted the first episode after the 2016 election, and during his monologue went so far as to suggest giving 45 the benefit of the doubt. He no longer feels that way: “I said we should give Trump a chance because he’s the president of the United States,” Chappelle said. “I shouldn’t have said that shit.”

