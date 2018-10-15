David Lynch Has a Solution to Bring Together Divided Americans, and It’s Extremely Lynchian

Allow Lynch to educate you about the powers of the "unified field."

David Lynch went viral over the summer with a comment he made about Trump’s potential to be “one of the greatest presidents in history because he has disrupted the thing so much.” The quote when taken out of context had many people accusing the director of being a Trump supporter, but Lynch released an official statement soon after criticizing Trump for “causing suffering and division.” Lynch declined to talk about the matter during a recent interview with Yahoo Entertainment, but he was open to discussing a very Lynchian fix to America’s current problems.

“I would like to say that I really feel — and it’s pretty obvious — that this country’s divided,” Lynch said. “Another name for this field within is called the unified field. Ancient Vedic science has always and forever known about this field, but modern quantum physics discovered it around the ’70s. This field is the unity of all the particles and all the forces in manifestation. This field is magical. You enliven this field of unity in the midst of diversity, and there is peace.”

According to Lynch, it is “absolutely possible” to create unity among Americans by tapping into the unified field through Transcendental Meditation, a practice championed by the David Lynch Foundation. The director issued a call to action: “All these problems, all these people so bitterly divided, enliven this field, and they affect collective consciousness with bliss, harmony, coherence, love, all these qualities from this field. And you’re going to have a different world.”

“Right now, every single human being participates in creating that collective consciousness,” Lynch said. “We have a dark, brooding cloud all around the world, but if we enliven this field of peace within, it’ll turn that cloud from a dark, brooding cloud to a beautiful, golden cloud. And this is what I’m interested in — seeing that happening very soon.”

Lynch encouraged Trump to “point our shop toward a bright future for all” in his note published on Facebook in June. The director has not announced any new film or television projects since he wrapped up “Twin Peaks: The Return” last year. Lynch’s jazz album with “Twin Peaks” composer Angelo Badalamenti, entitled “Thought Gang,” will be released November 2. Head over to Yahoo to read the director’s full interview.

