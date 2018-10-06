‘Deadly Class’ Teaser: Even Brett Kavanaugh Would Have a Hard Time Keeping Up at This Deadly Boarding School — Watch

Benedict Wong and Benjamin Wadsworth star in the new Syfy series.

Syfy has revealed the teaser for “Deadly Class,” its upcoming series set to premiere early next year. The ever-reliable Benedict Wong (“Doctor Strange,” “Annihilation”) stars in the 1980s period piece, which is set in an elite boarding school catering to crime families and produced by the Russo Brothers. One imagines the shenanigans may even rival those of Georgetown Prep. Watch the teaser below.

Here’s the logline: “Set in a dark, heightened world against the backdrop of late 80s counter culture, ‘Deadly Class’ follows the story of Marcus (Benjamin Wadsworth), a teen living on the streets who is recruited into Kings Dominion, an elite private academy where the world’s top crime families send their next generations. Maintaining his moral code while surviving a ruthless curriculum, vicious social cliques and his own adolescent uncertainties soon proves to be vital. Based on the best-selling 2014 Image Comics graphic novel by Rick Remender and Wes Craig, ‘Deadly Class’ is a coming of age journey full of ancient mystery and teen angst.”

Benjamin Wadsworth (“Teen Wolf”), Lana Condor (“’To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before,”), María Gabriela de Faría, Luke Tennie, Liam James, and Michel Duval all co-star. “Deadly Class” premieres on Syfy on January 16.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.