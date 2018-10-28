Demi Moore ‘Just Never Felt Good Enough’ Before She Found Recovery

"I was spiraling down a path of real self-destruction," she said on Saturday night.

Demi Moore was honored with Peggy Albrecht Friendly House’s Woman of the Year Award on Saturday night, and used the occasion to recall turning her life around early in her career. “I was spiraling down a path of real self-destruction and no matter what success I had I just never felt good enough,” she said to those in attendance at the women’s recovery center’s ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

“I had absolutely no value for myself and this self-destructive path, it really quickly brought me to a real crisis point,” she added, per Variety. “It wasn’t clear at the time, maybe it was divine intervention, but two people who I barely knew stepped up and took a stand for me and presented me with an opportunity, which I guess was more like an ultimatum — unless I was dead, I better show up.”

Moore continued, “It gave me a chance to redirect the course of my life before I destroyed everything. Clearly they saw more in my than I saw in myself and I’m so grateful because without that opportunity, without their belief in me, I wouldn’t be standing her today.”

Moore first emerged as a star in the 1980s with films like “St. Elmo’s Fire” and “About Last Night…” before coming to even greater attention for her performances in “Ghost,” “A Few Good Men,” and “Indecent Proposal.” She was paid $12.5 million to star in 1996’s “Striptease,” making her the highest-paid actress in film history up to that point.

“Life is certainly not a straight line and I think everybody here has dealt with not feeling good enough at some point in their lives,” the actress added. “I know that in a moment of great struggle for me, I reached out to a wise teacher and I expressed my fear that I wasn’t good enough and she said, ‘You will never be good enough but you can know that value of your worth. Put down the measuring stick.'”

Watch a portion of her speech below:

“Early in my career, I was spiraling down a path of real self destruction and no matter what success I had I just never felt good enough”—#DemiMoore talking about her recovery while being honored by @friendlyhouse as “Woman of the Year” pic.twitter.com/7objk32SKg — Marc Malkin (@marcmalkin) October 27, 2018

