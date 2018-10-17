‘Destroyer’ Trailer: Nicole Kidman Is Tough As Hell in Karyn Kusama’s Extremely Dark Cop Thriller

Kidman is unrecognizable as LAPD detective Eric Bell in this upcoming Annapurna release.

Nicole Kidman is mad as hell and isn’t going to take it anymore in Karyn Kusama’s cop thriller “Destroyer.” The film had its world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival last month, where Kidman’s nearly unrecognizable role earned her near-universal acclaim from film critics. The release is Kusama’s first since she made something of a comeback with the home invasion thriller “The Invitation.”

“Destroyer” stars Kidman as LAPD detective Erin Bell, who gets thrown back into the memories of her dark past after a gang leader from a previous case that ended in tragedy re-emerges years later. The script, from Phil Hay and Matt Manfredi, unfolds over two timelines as viewers follow the younger, more idealistic Bell on the original case and her older, toughed-up self as she falls back down the rabbit hole.

The supporting cast includes Sebastian Stan, Toby Kebbell, Tatiana Maslany, and Bradley Whitford.

In his positive review of the film out of Telluride, IndieWire’s Eric Kohn praised Kidman’s lead performance. “Her versatility is often the center of any movie in which she stars, but she hasn’t burrowed this deep into her material since Birth,'” he wrote. “She transforms herself into such a vivid creature of discontent that it’s a wonder she doesn’t swing for these extremes more often.”

Annapurna Pictures will open “Destroyer” in select theaters on December 25. Watch the official trailer below.

