‘Dirty John’ Trailer: Eric Bana Is a Vicious Boyfriend in Bravo’s Limited-Series Adaptation of the Hit Podcast

Connie Britton also stars in the eight-part limited series, premiering next month.

The hit Wondery/LA Times podcast “Dirty John” has a trailer. Bravo’s limited series follows the doomed and enigmatic romance of Debra Newell (Connie Britton) and John Meehan (Eric Bana), a serial Newport Beach charmer whose licensed medical professional exterior hides a deadly past. (And if you haven’t listened to the podcast, please do. The series’ biggest challenge may be overcoming the disbelief that yes, this all really happened.)

The first teaser played solely on Bana’s ability to be effortlessly charming, and then genuinely off-putting, with just a slight adjustment. This look at the show also includes Britton playing Newell’s repeated denials of Meehan’s wrongdoing and a look at Newell’s skeptical daughter Terra (Julia Garner) and concerned mother (Jean Smart).

In addition to a sneak peek at the some of the intrigue that also made “Dirty John” one of last year’s biggest podcast hits, the show also confirmed its release date for next month, just in time for Thanksgiving viewing. The series, which will air in eight parts, comes from creator/writer Alexandra Cunningham and director Jeffrey Reiner, who also worked with Britton on “Friday Night Lights.”

And of course, as if by TV trailer mandate, this features a moody cover of a popular song, this time Flock of Seagull’s “I Ran.”

Watch the full trailer (including a very unsettling use of the word “kiddo” below):

“Dirty John” premieres November 25 on Bravo.

