‘Disenchantment’ Renewed by Netflix for 20 More Episodes, Ensuring Matt Groening’s Animated Series Will Live on Until 2021

Your visits to Dreamland won't stop anytime soon.

If you’re a fan of “Disenchantment,” brace yourself for good news: Matt Groening’s animated Netflix series isn’t going anywhere for at least three more years. The streaming giant has renewed the show for 20 more episodes, which will air in 2020 and 2021; new episodes of season one are set to premiere next year. It has a ways to go before even approaching the longevity of either “The Simpsons” or “Futurama,” but rest assured you shan’t be living in a world without Matt Groening cartoons anytime soon.

“We’re excited to continue this epic journey with Netflix. Stay tuned for more cranked-up suspense, infuriating plot twists, and beloved characters getting knocked off,” Groening said in a statement that clearly came from the heart. Set in Dreamland, a medieval fantasy kingdom populated by hard-drinking princess and personal demons, “Disenchantment” premiered to mixed-to-positive reviews in August.

In his review, IndieWire’s Ben Travers wrote that the show steadily improves as it goes on: “Groening’s first Netflix original isn’t spinning its wheels in the dungeon anymore; it’s riding out into a bigger world, and discovering more unexplored territory is just what the series needs, be it more serialized storytelling or just a deeper investment in characters than can fit in half-hour blocks.” Based on those first seven episodes, Travers gave “Dreamland” a C+.

The show’s voice cast is led by Abbi Jacobson (“Bean”), Nat Faxon (“Elfo”), and Eric Andre (“Luci”), as well as John DiMaggio, Billy West, and Maurice LaMarche, among others. Watch the renewal announcement below:

