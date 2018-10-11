DOC NYC 2018 Lineup: ‘Documentary Now!’ Premiere, Lizz Winstead’s ‘Lady Parts Justice in the New World Order,’ and More

America's largest documentary festivals boasts 42 world premieres and 17 U.S. or North American premieres at this year's edition.

America’s largest documentary festival, DOC NYC, has revealed its full lineup for its ninth edition, running November 8 – 15 at the IFC Center in Greenwich Village and Chelsea’s SVA Theatre and Cinepolis Chelsea. The 2018 festival includes 135 feature-length documentaries among over 300 films and events overall, including 42 world premieres and 17 U.S. or North American premieres.

Today’s lineup announcement follows the fest’s previously announced Short List titles, which include 15 of the year’s award contender documentary features and an inaugural list of 12 of the year’s leading nonfiction shorts.

The festival will close out with the world premiere of HBO’s “Breslin and Hamill: Deadline Artists,” following the beloved New York City journalists Jimmy Breslin and Pete Hamill, while the festival’s Centerpiece presentation will go for a touch more humor, thanks to the world premiere of “Original Cast Album: Co-op,” a new episode from the upcoming season of IFC’s “Documentary Now!” series, inspired by D.A. Pennebaker’s “Original Cast Album: Company.”

As was previously announced, the fest will open with NYC premiere of John Chester’s Telluride and Toronto hit “The Biggest Little Farm.”

The festival will also play home to “Lady Parts Justice in the New World Order,” which follows “The Daily Show” co-creator Lizz Winstead on a “Vagical Mystery Tour” to fight for reproductive rights. Other exciting offerings include Barbara Kopple’s latest “New Homeland,” the Darrell Hammond-focused “Cracked Up,” the Olympia Dukakis-centric “Olympia,” and “Screwball,” billed as “a hilarious exposé of Alex Rodriguez’s doping scandal.”

The annual festival is curated in 21 sections, which this year include five new strands: Series Showcase (“offering world premieres of new episodic programs”), Photography on Film, Portraits, In the System (“offering an inside look at institutions”), and True Love.

You can see the full lineup right here. Advance tickets for the festival are available online or in-person at the IFC Center box office.

