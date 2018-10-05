‘Doctor Who’: Michelle Gomez Says Missy Could Come Back for an All-Female Face-Off

The first female Doctor vs. the first female Master? Yes, please!

“Doctor Who” is introducing its first-ever female Doctor and brand-new companions on Sunday, but one familiar face could make a comeback. Actress Michelle Gomez hinted that her character Missy could return, even though she was last seen dying after being shot in the back.

“Absolutely, in this business, never say never,” Gomez said during an interview with IndieWire for her new Netflix series “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.” “Missy could come back, and there could be a little something head-to-head there. We’ll see.”

In the “Doctor Who” universe, the Master is a renegade Time Lord who became a chief antagonist of the Doctor. A Time Lord can regenerate into any person or gender, and the Master became the first to regenerate in a female form: Missy. In last season’s finale, the Master and Missy both existed at the same time due to “timey-wimey” reasons, and in the end, the Master shot her with a blast big enough to supposedly inhibit her ability to regenerate, killing her.

Of course, no one on “Doctor Who” ever really needs to die. With the abundance of time travel and alternate histories, Missy could certainly pop up again. In the meantime, Gomez is excited to watch Jodie Whittaker portray the first woman to play the Doctor in the show’s 54-year history when “Doctor Who” premieres.

“Yes, of course I am! Are you kidding me?” she said. “I was the first female Master. And I was knocking on that door and banging that door down at the time. I think Jodie Whittaker is phenomenal. I’ve always loved her as an actress. I’m excited for her, I wish her all the luck in the world.”

The introduction of the thirteenth incarnation of the Doctor, or Thirteen as fans would say, comes with a makeover in front of and behind the scenes. She will befriend three new companions (Mandip Gill, Tosin Cole, and Bradley Walsh) and introduce a new design for the Doctor’s all-purpose Sonic Screwdriver. Showrunner Chris Chibnall (“Broadchurch”) and executive producer Matt Strevens (“Misfits,” “Skins”) are also running the show for the first time, taking over for Steven Moffat, who exited the show with Peter Capaldi’s Doctor.

”Doctor Who” premieres at 1:45 p.m. ET/10:45 a.m. PT on Sunday, Oct. 7 on BBC America.

Additional reporting by Jamie Righetti.

