Michael Keaton and Owen Wilson to Star in ‘Wild Wild Country’-Inspired Episode of Parody Series ‘Documentary Now!’

The episode in the IFC show's upcoming third season will also draw in part from the 2012 doc "The Source Family."

Just when you thought a “Company”-inspired episode starring John Mulaney, Taran Killam, and Renee Elise Goldsberry was the best trick “Documentary Now!” could pull for its upcoming third season, out comes Michael Keaton and Owen Wilson.

The pair of actors will star in an episode called “Batsh*t Valley,” the IFC doc parody series’ version of a story about a reclusive spiritual community, in the vein of “Wild Wild Country” and “The Source Family.” Wilson is set to star as the leader of this secluded group in the woodlands of Oregon, with Keaton playing the FBI agent bent on investigating and exposing the truth behind the entire operation.

Necar Zadegan will also star in the episode, written by Seth Meyers and directed by Alex Buono.

It’s the fourth announced installment for the forthcoming season, which debuts next year on February 20. Aside from the aforementioned Broadway reworking “Original Cast Album: Co-op,” the series will also feature Cate Blanchett as a Maria Abramovic-esque performance artist in “Waiting for the Artist” and Fred Armisen as a Chet Baker-reminiscent musician in “Long Gone.” Two more as-yet-unannounced episodes will join the Season 3 roster, with Helen Mirren also returning as the “host” of “Documentary Now!”

“Documentary Now!,” which was created by Meyers, Armisen, Bill Hader, and Rhys Thomas and debuted in 2015, has previously featured versions of many classic docs, including “The Thin Blue Line,” “Grey Gardens,” “Jiro Dreams of Sushi,” and “Salesman.”

