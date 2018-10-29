‘Dogs’ Trailer: Grab a Tissue for this New Netflix Doc Series All About Trusty Canine Companions

This collection of stories about human/dog friendships comes from writer and "Deliver Us from Evil" director Amy Berg.

In this time of division, one thing that most people can agree on is the value of a good pet story. Drawing from tales of furry companions all over the globe, Netflix’s new doc series “Dogs” is looking to warm audiences’ hearts just in time for the end of fall.

Each episode of the series chronicles a separate true story about the relationship between humans and the dogs in their life. As the newest trailer shows, these chapters span four different continents, spanning from Syria to Japan. Some focus on dogs who have effectively become children for families in need, some focus on getting beloved companions out of war zones, and others center on the way that dogs can help make life easier for people with disabilities. (And then there are a handful of clips of a majestic group of dogs making their way across a countryside landscape. Good job, “Dogs.”)

The series comes from prolific doc producer Glen Zipper and the versatile Amy Berg, whose previous work has included directing the Oscar-winning doc “Deliver Us from Evil” and serving on the writing staff for the excellent Starz drama “Counterpart.”

Berg will direct part of the series, joining an impressive collection of filmmakers. Roger Ross Williams (“Life, Animated”), Heidi Ewing (“Jesus Camp”), T.J. Martin and Daniel Lindsay (“Undefeated”), Richard Hankin (“The Jinx”), and Noaz Deshe (“White Shadow”) are also behind the camera for various installments.

This is prime pre-holiday programming for the streaming service, with the entire six-part series dropping the Friday before Thanksgiving. It joins the growing list of other November Netflix docuseries, including the military-themed “Medal of Honor,” the aspiring singer/songwriter chronicle “Westside,” and cooking competition show “The Final Table.”

Watch the full trailer (including an adorable remix of dog-related sounds) below:

“Dogs” premieres November 16 on Netflix.

