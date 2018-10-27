FilmStruck: Barry Jenkins, Guillermo del Toro, and More React to Beloved Streaming Site’s Closure

“We will find a way to bring it back," del Toro wrote. "We will!"

FilmStruck is no more, and no one is happy about it. The beloved, tightly curated streaming site’s imminent closure was announced by WarnerMedia on Friday, and devotees are already scrambling to figure out what to do after it fades to black on November 29. Among those saddened by the news is Guillermo del Toro, who reacted to the announcement with a hopeful tweet: “We will find a way to bring it back- We will!”

Barry Jenkins was less optimistic. After initially tweeting simply “FUCK,” the “Moonlight” and “If Beale Street Could Talk” director expanded on his thoughts: “Like… I went into @FilmStruck a little under the weather and before taping anything received a homemade fennel and pea shoot soup, like… these were flesh and blood people who really, truly cared about the work they were doing and the people who made and appreciated film,” he wrote.

“We’re incredibly proud of the creativity and innovations produced by the talented and dedicated teams who worked on FilmStruck over the past two years,” WarnerMedia wrote in a statement announcing the closure. “While FilmStruck has a very loyal fanbase, it remains largely a niche service. We plan to take key learnings from FilmStruck to help shape future business decisions in the direct-to-consumer space and redirect this investment back into our collective portfolios.”

Read More:FilmStruck Shutting Down in November

“In the weeks ahead, we’ll keep you informed about the great programming you can watch on the Criterion Channel before it shuts down on November 29,” the Criterion Collection said in its own statement. “And we’ll be trying to find ways we can bring our library and original content back to the digital space as soon as possible. Thanks to everyone who enjoyed FilmStruck, and we hope you’ll join us as we look forward to what the future brings.”

See more reactions below:

FilmStruck was too good to last. I see it sadly floating away from the charred wasteland that is 2018, Lorax style. https://t.co/RCXoj1zhvs — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) October 26, 2018

Huge hugs to the entire @FilmStruck @CriterionChannl & FilmStruck Podcast team… and every single one of you who joined us on this crazy journey. (And of course I will be continuing to share my love for film on @TCM every Sunday and Tuesday) — Alicia Malone (@aliciamalone) October 26, 2018

Like… I went into @FilmStruck a little under the weather and before taping anything received a homemade fennel and pea shoot soup, like… these were flesh and blood people who really, truly cared about the work they were doing and the people who made and appreciated film 😢💔 — Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) October 26, 2018

We will find a way to bring it back- We will! https://t.co/IiU243Kolb — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) October 26, 2018

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.