FilmStruck Shutting Down in November

Where to stream Criterion films online in the future is now unclear with the service ceasing operations November 29.

WarnerMedia has announced FilmStruck, the streaming service for foreign cinema and classic film, is ceasing operations November 29, 2018. Turner and Warner Bros. Digital Networks issued a joint statement today announcing the end of FilmStruck. The service launched October 19, 2016.

“We’re incredibly proud of the creativity and innovations produced by the talented and dedicated teams who worked on FilmStruck over the past two years,” the statement reads. “While FilmStruck has a very loyal fanbase, it remains largely a niche service. We plan to take key learnings from FilmStruck to help shape future business decisions in the direct-to-consumer space and redirect this investment back into our collective portfolios.”

FilmStruck is best known as the exclusive streaming home for The Criterion Collection, which was previously available to stream on Hulu. In addition to streaming films, FilmStruck also produced original content featuring director’s commentary and series such as film historian David Bordwell’s “Observations on Film Art.” When the service launched two years ago, it was touted as containing “the largest streaming library of contemporary and classic arthouse, indie, foreign and cult films.”

“In the weeks ahead, we’ll keep you informed about the great programming you can watch on the Criterion Channel before it shuts down on November 29,” said a statement from The Criterion Collection. “And we’ll be trying to find ways we can bring our library and original content back to the digital space as soon as possible. Thanks to everyone who enjoyed FilmStruck, and we hope you’ll join us as we look forward to what the future brings.”

Read More: Super Deluxe to be Shut Down as Part of Warner-AT&T Merger

The closing of FilmStruck is the latest development in the Warner-AT&T Merger. Earlier this month, the company announced the closing of Super Deluxe, a digital content production studio, and DramaFever, a streaming service specializing in Korean dramas and other Asian programming. WarnerMedia boss John Stankey announced the company will throw down the gauntlet against Disney and digital competitors with a new direct-to-consumer streaming service launching by the end of 2019. The new streaming service is expected to draw from the media company’s broad collection of films, television shows, animation, and its library.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.