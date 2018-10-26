‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’: Jessica Williams to Star in Mindy Kaling’s Hulu Adaptation of the Classic Rom-Com

She'll be joined by Nikesh Patel, Rebecca Rittenhouse, and John Reynolds

What is dead may never die, and so it is that “Four Weddings and a Funeral” will see new life courtesy of Hulu. The streaming giant has announced the cast of its new take on Mike Newell’s classic romantic comedy, with Jessica Williams, Nikesh Patel (“Indian Summers”), Rebecca Rittenhouse (“Into the Dark: The Body”), and John Reynolds (“Search Party”) starring in the new limited series. Mindy Kaling is handling the screenplay alongside Matt Warburton, continuing a relationship with Hulu that began when it saved “The Mindy Project” from cancelation.

Here’s the synopsis: “Jess (Jessica Williams), the young communications director for a New York senatorial campaign, receives a wedding invitation from her college schoolmate now living in London. She leaves her professional and personal life behind, in favor of traveling to England and reconnecting with old friends and ends up in the midst of their personal crises. Relationships are forged and broken, political scandals exposed, London social life lampooned, love affairs ignited and doused, and of course there are four weddings…and a funeral.”

Released in 1994, “Four Weddings and a Funeral” was a runaway success to the tune of $245 million in box-office receipts and a slew of awards, including Academy Award nominations for Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay. Hugh Grant won a Golden Globe and BAFTA Award for his performance, with Kristin Scott Thomas picking up a BAFTA of her own and Andie MacDowell earning a Globe nod.

Williams first came to attention as a correspondent on “The Daily Show” and earned acclaim for her performance in last year’s Sundance hit “The Incredible Jessica James”; she’ll next be seen in “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.”

No exact date has been announced, but the series is expected to premiere in 2019.

