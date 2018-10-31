Samantha Bee Boils a Bunch of Man Bits to Take Down the Patriarchy in ‘Full Frontal’ Halloween Opener

Ashley Nicole Black and Allana Harkin join for a 'Hocus Pocus' riff that mixes a little something unexpected into the bubbling cauldron.

Even when it’s not Halloween, who doesn’t want to be a witch? “Full Frontal” host Samantha Bee and fellow staffers Ashley Nicole Black and Allana Harkin put on their holiday best to put a fresh spin on a classic “Macbeth” scene.

Gathered around a cauldron to brew up a big pot of parts from all manner of creatures, the trio each toss in one very specific item. (Hint: it’s the same specific item that was once spray-painted over a bunch of cars in an Oceanside high school staff parking lot.) It’s a “Hocus Pocus” riff that adds in a little revenge against the patriarchy with all the newts and pigtails and such.

As for what happens after, the rest of tonight’s installment is “actually an all-boo episode because nothing is scarier than our current reality. We’ll be checking in on America’s horrifying history of antisemitism and, though it is Halloween, we’ll be covering the white supremacists who choose to wear their sheets year round.”

The show, which (witch!) debuted in early 2016, will reach its 100th episode by the end of the year.

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” airs Wednesday nights at 10:30 p.m. on TBS.

