George Miller Putting ‘Mad Max’ Sequels on Hold to Direct the Epic ‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’

Miller has finally announced his next movie after "Mad Max: Fury Road."

Update (12:30pm ET): Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton are attached to lead Miller’s “Three Thousand Years of Longing” (via Deadline). Since plot details are under wraps, it’s unknown what characters the two performers will be playing.

Earlier: Bittersweet news for George Miller fans: The director has finally announced he’s returning behind the camera for an ambitious-sounding epic titled “Three Thousand Years of Longing,” but a new Miller project means the planned “Mad Max” sequels are on hold for now. ” Miller’s “Three Thousand Years of Longing” will be his first directorial effort since “Mad Max: Fury Road,” which grossed $380 million worldwide and won six Oscars.

Miller is set to introduce “Three Thousand Years of Longing” at the American Film Market next week, where it’s expected to be one of the hottest acquisition titles. Plot details are remaining under wraps for now, although the project is described as an epic that couldn’t be more different from Miller’s work on the “Mad Max” franchise. Production on “Three Thousand Years of Longing” is being planned for 2019. Miller also wrote the script and is producing alongside frequent collaborator Doug Mitchell.

While Miller has been vocal about wanting to make sequels to “Mad Max: Fury Road,” a lawsuit between his production company and Warner Bros. has made things difficult. Miller’s company, Kennedy Miller Mitchell, is suing the studio for unpaid earnings on “Fury Road,” while Warner Bros. has accused the company of breaking contract on the film’s intended runtime and rating. Warner Bros. says Miller’s production company signed a contract to deliver a 100-minute movie with a PG-13 rating. “Fury Road” ended up running 120 minutes and earned an R rating from the MPAA. According to Deadline, the lawsuit has not fully closed the door on the possibility of more sequels.

In addition to “Mad Max,” Miller is also known for directing “Happy Feet,” “Babe: Pig in the City,” and “The Witches Of Eastwick.” “Fury Road” earned the filmmaker an Oscar nomination for best director. FilmNation is handling international sales for “Three Thousand Years of Longing,” while CAA is behind North America and China.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.