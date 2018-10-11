‘Glass’ Official Trailer: M. Night Shyamalan Unleashes James McAvoy’s Beast on Bruce Willis and Samuel L. Jackson

The sequel to Shyamalan's "Unbreakable" and "Split" opens in theaters nationwide in January.

M. Night Shyamalan was one of the big winners at Comic Con over the summer thanks to that knockout “Glass” teaser trailer that expertly brought together the worlds of “Unbreakable” and “Split.” Universal has finally debuted the film’s official trailer, and it proves Shyamalan’s long-awaited sequel has more than a few tricks up its sleeves.

“Glass” is set after the events of “Split,” which starred James McAvoy as a man suffering from multiple personality disorder. “Split” ended with the revelation that Bruce Willis’ David Dunn was aware that McAvoy’s Beast (his most transformative and violent personality) had been unleashed. “Glass” finds Dunn tracking down the Beast, all while Samuel L. Jackson’s Mr. Glass pulls the strings behind the scenes to orchestrate the ultimate showdown between good and evil.

Shyamalan released “Unbreakable” in 2000 and always intended to make a sequel involving the characters played by Willis and Jackson. When the movie turned out to be a box office disappointment, the director put his plans on pause and went on to direct “Signs.”

Universal is set to open “Glass” nationwide on January 19. Watch the official trailer below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.