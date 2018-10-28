‘Golden Girls’ Cereal Is Fetching Insanely High Prices on eBay, Thanks to Funko

The blue loops come with Funko pops, which are part of a balanced breakfast.

Nearly three decades after its original run ended, “The Golden Girls” continues to show signs of life. Look no further than eBay for the latest proof, as a limited-edition blue breakfast cereal made in honor of the sitcom is fetching prices as high as $100 per box. First launched in stores as a Target exclusive on September 30, the $7.99 breakfast treat came with collectible Funko pops that have added to the cereal’s value.

“I’m not really surprised,” Funko CEO Brian Mariotti told Deadline. “A few years back we did ‘Golden Girls’ pop figures and action figures, too. They did insanely well. So we knew doing the cereal and our upcoming Pez makes a ton of sense.”

“Well, the cereal is a fruity flavor, but the key thing here is the color of the cereal,” he added. “We have additional ‘Golden Girls’ cereal planned. We wanted to lead off with blue but you can expect to see white and pink colors in the next two editions with new figures in each.”

Beatrice Arthur, Betty White, Rue McClanahan, and Estelle Getty played the geriatric girls in question on the series, which aired seven seasons from 1985 to 1992 and remains in syndication to this day. All four stars won Emmys for their performances, and the show itself won the award for Outstanding Comedy Series twice. Good luck actually buying the cereal, but here’s a look at the box:

