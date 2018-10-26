Danny McBride Reveals How ‘Eastbound & Down’ Prepared Him for ‘Halloween’ — and What He Has in Mind for the Sequel

A sequel isn't that different from a new season of a TV series.

When it was first announced that David Gordon Green and Danny McBride would account for two-thirds of the main creative team behind the newest “Halloween,” surprise quickly gave way to curiosity. Neither of them had a background in horror, but the two had collaborated more than once and had strong track records both on their own and with each other. Those who gave them the benefit of the doubt had their trust rewarded, as “Halloween” has proven itself to be more than worthy of John Carpenter’s original.

As it turns out, Green and McBride’s extensive TV work together was a key part of their success.

“Weirdly, I think it was writing for television that prepped us to be able to do this,” McBride told Deadline in an interview published today. “Whether it’s writing on ‘Eastbound & Down’ or ‘Vice Principals,’ you come back for the new season for a show and thinking, how do I give the audience something new but enough of what they already liked? That train of thought helped.”

If you’ve thought about a sequel already, rest assured that McBride and Green have as well — especially since “Halloween” broke records by earning $76 million during its opening weekend. “We definitely have ideas of what we would do. I think we did not allow ourselves to really indulge those ideas until the movie came out,” he said.

“We just wanted to put all our hopes and dreams in having this film stick the landing. But we do have thoughts and ideas of what we could possibly do,” McBride added. “We hadn’t invested a ton of time on them, but now we’re being asked to figure it out. There are definitely talks on whether we will do more of them and we’re just trying to see what best makes sense.”

