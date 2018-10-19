The ‘Halloween’ Mask Designer Reimagined Michael Myers’ Look: What Changed?

Christopher Nelson put his Oscar-winning spin on the enduring slasher.

You don’t know Michael Myers’ face, but you know his mask. It hasn’t changed much since we were first introduced to the slasher in the original “Halloween,” but that doesn’t mean Christopher Nelson didn’t want to put his own spin on it in David Gordon Green’s new take on John Carpenter’s enduring franchise. The makeup artist and hairstylist, who won an Oscar for his work on “Suicide Squad,” had a simple reaction to the news that “The Shape” was returning: “I have to do it.” So how did Michael Myers’ mask change in the new “Halloween”?

In a new interview with Vulture about his work on the film, which opens today, Nelson says he told producer Ryan Turek, “You have to hire me. You have to get me in touch with whoever I have to talk to. I’ll do it for nothing. I just have to do ‘Halloween.’ It’s one of my dream projects ever and my favorite film ever.”

“We have to capture the essence of it, and make the shape scary again. So that’s where it all started,” Nelson said of his approach to reimagining Myers’ distinctive visage. “The essence is the Boogeyman, what we first saw in that blank, emotionless face — there’s no rhyme or reason, and there’s no motivation. There’s no anything other than evil.”

“All I tried to do was bring my love of that character into it,” he added. “I went out of my way to make it look different in every shot, changing the padding within the mask just on my own to set it off, changing the way it’s placed on him, changing the paint stains. So it’s constantly evolving and changing like the Boogeyman. I don’t think a lot of people knew that I was doing that.” Read his full interview here.

