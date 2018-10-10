‘Haunted’ Trailer: Netflix Reenacts Ordinary People’s Stories of Supernatural Possessions and Abductions

The eerie collection of terrifying other-worldly encounters debuts next Friday.

It’s probably safe to say that there’s never been a situation where bloody handprints appearing on the ceiling has been good news. The new unscripted series “Haunted” will likely put that theory to the test as part of a sizeable collection of real-life horror stories.

Netflix released a trailer for the series, which debuts next Friday, outlining how the show will bring to life some of the harrowing experiences that each participant claims to have faced. Some familiar talking head segments are intercut with reenactments, showing how each of these particular encounters with dangerous supernatural forces came about.

Among the more unsettling-looking stories told in “Haunted” include blood-filled bathtubs, demonic possessions, bedroom alien abductions, and some really unpleasant looking fingers curling around a doorframe. Paired with some emotional interviews and unquestionably a heavy dose of jump scares, this doesn’t look like a show that’s afraid to stir up some dread just in time for Halloween.

As an added preview of what’s to come, Netflix is working with artists on Reddit to draw people’s nightmares. You know, just in case getting through your Wednesday means dredging up some of the greatest traumas from your subconscious (which might just include the shot from this trailer of the being contorting its body in all the wrong directions). Have fun sleeping tonight!

Watch the trailer (with some very questionable uses of knives) below:

“Haunted” premires October 19 on Netflix.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.