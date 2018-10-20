Hillary Clinton Finally Weighs in on The Rock and Vin Diesel’s Feud — Watch

Who's her favorite "Fast and Furious" star?

Now that she’s a private citizen with no more political aspirations, Hillary Clinton is free to ponder the important stuff. Among those questions, it appears, is who her favorite “Fast and the Furious” star is: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson or Vin Diesel? Clinton finally broke her silence on the matter during last night’s episode of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” during a segment in which the show’s staffers were allowed to ask her one question each.

After being asked her favorite part of being Secretary of State (working with diplomats) and her favorite political movie (“The Manchurian Candidate”), she weighs in on perhaps the most pressing issue of our time: The Rock or Vin Diesel? “What a tough question,” Clinton responded before going all in on the query.

“Boy, ‘The Fast and Furious’ movies proved that both are masters of high-octane action, she said. “And while the Rock is an indispensable part of the later films, Vin Diesel is really the heart and the center of the Toretto family. And in the end, everyone is better off when they’re able to look past what divides them and work together. You know, I like to say ‘stronger together.'”

Johnson did not appear in the franchise until 2011’s “Fast Five” but has since emerged as a central figure in the series, occasionally to his castmates’ dismay.

Clinton has yet to receive any backlash for offering her thoughts on the matter, which is something of a rarity these last few years, as many of her interviews have been met with calls to stay silent on the issues of the day. Watch the full “Just One Question With Hillary Clinton” segment below.

