‘House of Cards’ Season 6 Official Trailer: Don’t Mess With President Claire Underwood

The final, Spacey-free farewell for the series begins on November 2.

Our first look at Season 6 of “House of Cards” seemed more business as usual in the White House. Now, with Claire Underwood (Robin Wright) firmly taking a seat in the Oval Office, the landmark Netflix drama might just be taking advantage of its final moments.

While this season will certainly draw headlines for who’s no longer around, Season 6 has made a pair of notable additions to its ensemble in Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear. With a few more hints as to what “House of Cards” will look like without Kevin Spacey, this trailer shows both of them in their new roles as siblings in the greater Underwood/DC/White House orbit.

In true “House of Cards” fashion, this preview also shows how most of Claire’s new machinations are met with either uneasy support or conflicted resistance. Proof that Doug Stamper will never truly die, Michael Kelly is also returning for this final season, alongside fellow returnees Jayne Atkinson, Constance Zimmer, Campbell Scott, and Patricia Clarkson.

The show traditionally premieres its seasons in the early months of the year, but a production halt after Spacey’s firing shifted the release to late fall.

Watch the full trailer below. “House of Cards” Season 6 premieres November 2 on Netflix.

