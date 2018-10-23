IndieWire Announces Honorees For Second Annual IndieWire Honors, Including Ryan Coogler, Charlize Theron, and More

Other honorees include Amandla Stenberg, Constance Wu, Bill Hader, Cary Joji Fukunaga, and Natalie Portman.

IndieWire, the definitive outlet for creative independence in film and TV, today announced the honorees for their second annual IndieWire Honors. Selected by IndieWire’s editorial team, IndieWire Honors is a celebration of seven of the biggest names in entertainment and will be celebrated at an intimate cocktail reception taking place on November 1 in Los Angeles. Exclusive editorial content, including honoree profiles and video interviews, will also be featured on Indiewire.com beginning November 1 and will continue throughout the month of November.

“For our second annual IndieWire Honors, we are delighted to commend these artists and the work they’ve created,” said IndieWire Editor in Chief Dana Harris. “IndieWire is the voice of creative independence, and these people are the visionaries at the forefront of our industry. We’re honored to host a celebration that recognizes their talents.”

“As IndieWire continues our dramatic growth in 2018 we’re beyond thrilled to wrap up the year by honoring these distinctive voices in film and TV,” said IndieWire Publisher James Israel. “These creators all encompass some of the best in entertainment in the past year, whether it’s a complex studio blockbuster, an edgy independent film, or a radical TV series.”

The 2018 IndieWire Honors honorees are:

Ryan Coogler – Visionary Award

At age 32, Ryan Coogler has already produced an extraordinary trilogy of films: his breakout “Fruitvale Station,” “Rocky” sequel “Creed,” and the historic, ground-breaking “Black Panther.” Coogler broke the mold with “Black Panther,” his take on a modern African hero, centered on “a lion learning what it means to be king,” as he told a Cannes master class. Coogler had never seen an African man like T’Challa, untouched by colonization, either in a movie or in history. There’s no question “Black Panther” changed the rules of what works in Hollywood, and movie audiences all over the world are eagerly anticipating what Ryan does next.

Cary Joji Fukunaga – Auteur Award

Cary quickly made a name for himself with 2009’s “Sin Nombre,” which won him the directing award at Sundance, before moving on to “Jane Eyre” and “Beasts of No Nation.” In 2014, he tackled television with HBO’s landmark first season of “True Detective,” for which he won an Emmy Award, and followed most recently by Netflix’s “Maniac,” which Fukunaga co-wrote, directed, and executive produced. Next on his plate: “Bond 25.”

Bill Hader – Performance Award

Bill recently won an Emmy for his work on the HBO comedy series, “Barry,” where he plays a burned out hit man looking to go legit by becoming an actor. Hader not only writes, stars and executive produces the show, but he also co-created and has directed several episodes.

Natalie Portman – Performance Award

Natalie Portman has emerged as one of the leading actresses of her generation by tackling bold, uncompromising material time and again. Her latest daring turn, as a dyspeptic pop star in “Vox Lux”, is just the latest example in a career that includes her Oscar-winning turn in “Black Swan” and her shocking transformation into a former First Lady in “Jackie.” Her commitment to original material and ambitious filmmakers is unparalleled.

Amandla Stenberg – Breakthrough Performance Award

“Hunger Games” star and outspoken feminist Amandla Stenberg fought to play Starr Carter, the character created by Angie Thomas in her bestseller “The Hate U Give.” While still a teenager herself, Stenberg embodies a poised and complex young woman straddling two cultures, at home in her neighborhood and at a largely white prep school. Starr is forced to take on a new maturity when she witnesses the death of her best friend by the hands of a white police officer. With this nuanced, multidimensional performance, Stenberg has proven herself as an outstanding voice of her generation. As both activist and actress, this is Amandla’s breakout year.

Charlize Theron – Maverick Award

Over two decades South African movie star Charlize Theron has proved to be a fearless actress-producer, capable of taking on roles ranging from real-life serial killer Aileen Wuornos (her 2004 Oscar-winning role in “Monster”) to depressed mother-of-three Marlo Moreau in “Tully” (2018), her second collaboration with screenwriter Diablo Cody and director Jason Reitman. Theron’s never been afraid of her dark side, embracing the evil queen in “Snow White and the Huntsman,” one-armed Imperator Furiosa in “Mad Max: Fury Road,” and the tough powerhouses in “Prometheus,” “Atomic Blonde” and global blockbuster “Fate of the Furious.” Theron has produced some 16 projects since “Monster,” including Netflix series “Mindhunter.”

Constance Wu – Performance Award

In 2015, Constance first appeared as the outspoken matriarch Jessica Huang on ABC’s “Fresh off the Boat.” She quickly earned raves for the role, and her visibility gave her the opportunity to push for more representation of Asian Americans in Hollywood. This year Wu hit the big screen as the lead in the box office smash “Crazy Rich Asians,” busting down a few more barriers along the way.

Last year’s inaugural list lauded Mary J. Blige, Sterling K. Brown, James Franco, Diane Kruger, Kumail Nanjiani, and Issa Rae.

